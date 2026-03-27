Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-POR-LIGA-BENFICA-PORTOAFP
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream Portuguese Primeira Liga soccer

TV Guide & Streaming
Liga Portugal
Benfica
FC Porto
Sporting CP

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Portuguese Primeira Liga game broadcast live online and on US TV

The Portuguese Primeira Liga is rich in history and talent.

Home to powerhouses of European soccer like Benfica, Porto and Sporting CP, the league is the launchpad for an ever-growing list of world class talent from Luis Figo to the indomitable Cristiano Ronaldo.

Renowned for its intense rivalries and incredible technical quality, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch Primeira Liga soccer this season.

Upcoming Primeira Liga TV schedule

Where to watch Primeira Liga for free

A number of Primeira Liga soccer games are shown on the channel GolTV in the United States.

GolTV is available on the streaming service Fubo that offer new customers a free five day trial.

Stream GolTV on Fubo today
Start a free trial

Where to watch Primeira Liga worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Primeira Liga soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
PortugalSport TV
GermanyDAZN Germany
FrancebeIN Sports
ItalyDAZN Italia
InternationalGOLTV Play
MexicoGolTV Latinoamerica

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Primeira Liga game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN
Sign up

Where to watch Primeira Liga with Portuguese commentary

Unfortunately there is no way to watch Primeira Liga soccer games in the United States with Portuguese commentary.

GolTV shows Primeira Liga matches in both English and Spanish.

It may, however, be possible to access a Portuguese broadcaster's Primeira Liga coverage outside of Portugal using a VPN.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting