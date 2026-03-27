Where to watch and live stream Polish Ekstraklasa soccer

Poland's top-flight soccer league, the Ekstraklasa, is a competition rich with both and tradition.

With historic clubs like Legia Warsaw, Lech Poznan and Wisla Krakow, Polish soccer is renowned for its fiercely passionate crowds, dedicated fan culture and icons of the game including Grzegorz Lato, Wlodzimierz Lubanski, Jerzy Dudek and Robert Lewandowski.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the Ekstraklasa this season.

Upcoming Polish Ekstraklasa TV schedule

Where to watch Polish Ekstraklasa for free

Polish Ekstraklasa soccer is available in the USA on beIN Sports.

This channel is available via Fubo who offer customers a free five day trial of their service before they commit to a longer-term contract.

Where to watch Polish Ekstraklasa worldwide

Polish Ekstraklasa soccer is shown through various broadcasters around the world. To find the one in your country or region, check out the table below.

Country / Region Broadcaster International Ekstraklasa TV / Bet365 Canada Fubo, Fanatiz Canada Poland Polsat Box Go, Canal+ Latvia Sport 2 Baltic Lithuania Sport 2 Baltic Ukraine Sport 2 Ukraine Montenegro Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Where to watch Ekstraklasa soccer with Polish commentary

Ekstraklasa TV offers Polish coverage both in studio and on commentary.

If you are unable to access Ekstraklasa TV where you currently, you may be able to do so by accessing their service via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).