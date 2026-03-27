Where to watch Peru today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Peru are one of the best Latin American soccer teams and boast a rich history. With two Copa America titles, they are one of the most celebrated soccer nations in the CONMEBOL region.

They were also an active participant in the FIFA World Cup, making their most recent appearance in the 2018 edition of the quadrennial event. Currently ranked 36th in the FIFA rankings, Peru have failed to qualify for the 2026 event, but will be actively taking part in international friendlies.

Here, GOAL brings to you all the information you need for Peru's upcoming soccer matches.

Live broadcast of Peru matches

Where to watch Peru soccer games for free

Soccer fans in the USA will be able to watch Peru's international fixtures on Fubo. You can tune into Fanatiz to engage with the live-streams for Peru's matches. Some games will also be broadcast on FOX Sports, YouTube TV, and ESPN.

Where to watch Peru soccer games worldwide

If you want to watch Peru across the globe, GOAL has the most up-to-date information for you. Below, we have listed the countries and the respective broadcasters in the region. You can tune into them and watch your favourite team in action.

Country / Region Broadcaster Peru GolPeru, Movistar Deportes Canada OneSoccer Argentina TyC Sports, DirecTV Sports Mexico TUDN Brazil SporTV, ESPN Brasil USA Fanatiz, ESPN, FOX Sports, YouTube TV

Where to watch Peru soccer games in Spanish

If you want Spanish commentary for Peru's international fixtures, you'll have to tune into GolPeru, Movistar Deportes, ESPN Deportes and TUDN. FOX Deportes and ViX are also suitable for Spanish commentary. However, if you face geographical restrictions, you can use NordVPN, which is regarded as the best VPN service in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025