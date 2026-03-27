Where to watch Paraguay today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The two-time champions and three-time runners-up of the Copa America, Paraguay, are widely recognised as one of the most respected teams in world soccer.
They have qualified for the quadrennial event eight times, with their best performance coming in 2010, where they finished at the top of their group and advanced to the knockout stages.
Here, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information about Paraguay's upcoming matches and how you can witness their scintillating soccer prowess sitting in the USA.
Live broadcast of Paraguay matches
Where to watch Paraguay soccer for free
Fans in the USA can watch the Paraguay national team's soccer matches on Fox Sports. GOAL recommends Fubo to its audience as it is one of the best streaming platforms in the United States.
Where to watch Paraguay soccer worldwide
If you are not residing in the USA and still want to watch Paraguay's international fixtures, we have a solution for you. Below is a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|Paraguay
|TyC Sports, Trece, Unicanal, GEN TV, Popu TV
|Argentina
|TyC Sports, ESPN Latin America
|Brazil
|SporTV, Globo
|Mexico
|Televisa, TUDN, TV Azteca
|UK
|BBC, Sky Sports
|USA
|Fox Sports, Fubo, Univision, TUDN
Where to watch Paraguay soccer in Spanish
In case you want to enjoy Paraguay's matches with Spanish commentary, you can tune in to Univision, TUDN, Telemundo, or Universo. Fanatiz can be a good streaming service that has a Spanish commentary option.
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