Where to watch Northern Ireland today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Home to the legendary George Best - one of football’s true icons - Northern Ireland has a proud World Cup history, with appearances in 1958, 1982, and 1986. Their remarkable run to the quarterfinals in 1958 remains a defining moment in the nation’s sporting story, a testament to their grit and passion on the global stage.

Now, a new generation is striving to bring those glory days back as Northern Ireland battles through the European qualifiers for a spot at the next World Cup.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about their upcoming matches and how to watch every moment live from the USA.

Live broadcast of Northern Ireland matches

Where to watch Northern Ireland soccer for free

Fans in the USA will enjoy the privilege to watch Northern Ireland's soccer matches on Fubo, which is highly recommended by GOAL. Selective matches will also be shown on Fox Sports 1 and ViX.

Where to watch Northern Ireland soccer worldwide

In case you are not a resident of the USA and want to watch the Northern Ireland soccer team in action, GOAL has a solution for you. We have compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal. Find the same below:

Country / Region Broadcaster UK and Northern Ireland BBC Northern Ireland, BBC One NI, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer Germany DAZN, ARD Canada TSN, Fubo USA Fox Sports 1, Fubo, ViX

Where to watch Northern Ireland soccer in Spanish

If you want to enjoy Spanish commentary for Northern Ireland's international matches, ViX+, which is a Spanish-language streaming platform, will be your ideal destination. Telemundo will telecast occasional matches for major UEFA and World Cup qualifiers. In case you face any geographical restrictions, you can use ExpressVPN - considered one of the best VPN services in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025