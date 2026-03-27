Where to watch Nicaragua today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

While soccer has traditionally lived in the shadow of baseball in the country of Nicaragua, the sport is steadily on the rise fueled by a new generation of stars and supporters.

Progress has been steady, but evident, in CONCACAF competitions. Now, with a growing interest, new stars are emerging and beginning to make their name on the international stag.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to catch the next Nicaragua soccer game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Nicaragua TV schedule

Where to watch Nicaragua for free

Many international soccer games involving Nicaragua are shown on TV channels that you can access via streaming services that offer their new customers free trials.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer free five day trials and offer access to channels like UNIVERSO, Telemundo, FOX Sports, ESPN and Fubo Sports Network.

Paramount+ also offer new customers a free trial - theirs lasting for seven days - and they regularly broadcast live Nicaragua and other CONCACAF soccer games.

Where to watch Nicaragua with Spanish commentary

Nicaragua soccer games are shown on a number of Spanish TV channels including UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and CBS Sports Golazo.

UNIVERSO is available via DirecTV. Telemundo is available on Fubo. CBS Sports Golazo is available via Paramount+.

Where to watch Nicaragua worldwide

Nicaragua have supporters all over the world. If you are one of them, you can generally find live Nicaragua soccer games on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Nicaragua soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Caribbean Bluu | Rush Sports Puerto Rico NAICOM | UNIVERSO Canada Fubo International YouTube

If you are currently outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Nicaragua soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports