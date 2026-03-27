Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Netherlands v Poland - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Sattyik Sarkar

Where to watch Netherlands today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Netherlands
World Cup Qualification UEFA
World Cup
European Championship
European Championship Qualification
Friendlies

Everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands in friendlies and all major competitions

The Netherlands soccer team is gearing up for their upcoming matches. Rich in history and football heritage, the Oranje have been a force to reckon with since Rinus Michels' era, where Johan Cruyff took the world by surprise. 

In the following years, they have produced some scintillating world-class soccer players in the form of Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard, Ronald Koeman, Marco van Basten, Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder, Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, and others. 

Here, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information about their upcoming matches and where you can stream them in the USA.

Upcoming Netherlands TV schedule

Where to watch Netherlands soccer for free

If you are a Netherlands fan living in the USA, you will be able to stream the national team's matches on ESPN, ESPN2, and FOX Sports, or even on Hulu. However, only one streaming service will cater you your needs, and that is Fubo. We highly recommend Fubo for its hassle-free nature.

Watch Netherlands soccer on Fubo
Find the best deals

Where to watch Netherlands soccer worldwide

Worrying about how you can watch the Oranje sitting in any part of the globe? GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
NetherlandsNOS, ESPN, Ziggo Sport
UKBBC, ITV, Amazon Prime, Premier Sports
CanadaTSN, DAZN, OneSoccer
MexicoTelevisa, TV Azteca, TUDN
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, VRT, Proximus Sports
GermanyARD, ZDF, DAZN, Sky Deutschland
USAESPN, FOX Sports, Hulu, Fubo

Where to watch Netherlands soccer in Spanish

If you want to watch the Netherlands' soccer matches with Spanish commentary, you can tune into TUDN, Univision, or Univision Deportes. ViX is the streaming service that will help you locate the channels. However, if you face any geographical restrictions, feel free to use ExpressVPN, as it is considered one of the best VPN services in 2025. 

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN
Sign up
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting