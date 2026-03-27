Where to watch Namibia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Namibia men's national team continue to make their indelible mark on African soccer.

Aptly nicknamed The Brave Warriors, they have a reputation for passion and resilience - qualities that often help them upset the odds against Africa's traditional soccer powerhouses.

Driven by their unity, Namibia have high hopes for a successful future. To follow them in their journey, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Namibia TV schedule

Where to watch Namibia for free

International soccer games, particularly those involving Namibia and other African nations, are usually shown on ESPN and their official streaming service ESPN Select here in the United States.

ESPN and all content available on ESPN Select is available via online streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial. This means you can watch the next Namibia soccer game live before deciding upon whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Namibia worldwide

Namibia supporters are all over the world and if you are one of them, you can generally find their next game live on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Namibia soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Namibia NBC TV Central Africa New World Sport MENA Shahid International FIFA+

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Namibia soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass regional restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports