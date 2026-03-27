Where to watch Club Nacional de Football today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Formed in 1899 and based in Montevideo, Club Nacional de Football are one of the true giants of South American soccer.

Along with their domestic success, Nacional have won three Copa Libertadores titles and three Intercontinental titles. Their home, Gran Parque Central, is one of the most historic venues in the sport, even hosting games during the first ever FIFA World Cup in 1930.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch Nacional this season.

Upcoming Nacional TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Primera Division de Uruguay soccer

Where to watch Club Nacional de Football for free

Nacional and other Primera Division de Uruguay soccer games are broadcast live on GolTV here in the United States.

GolTV is available on the streaming platform on Fubo, who offer new customers free five day trials of their service.

Where to watch Club Nacional de Football with Spanish commentary

GolTV offer Spanish language coverage of Club Nacional de Football and Primera Division de Uruguay soccer games on GolTV Espanol.

GolTV Espanol is available via both Fubo and Fanatiz.

Where to watch Club Nacional de Football worldwide

Broadcasters listed below are generally where you are able to find Club Nacional de Football and other Primera Division de Uruguay soccer games around the world.

Country / Region Broadcaster Uruguay Disney+ | VTV+ South America Disney+ Puerto Rico Fanatiz International GolTV Play

If you are currently outside of the country and you would like to watch the next upcoming Club Nacional de Football soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports