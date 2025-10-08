Where to watch Montenegro today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

While Montenegro men's national soccer team are one of the youngest in European soccer, they have quickly earned a reputation as a respected force on the continent.

Soccer has been deeply woven into the national identity of Montenegro since they gained independence in 2006. From Stevan Jovetic and Mirko Vucinic, Montenegro have been quickly renowned for their mix technical skill and mental resilience.

To watch Montenegro's soccer story unfold, GOAL gives you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Montenegro TV schedule

Where to watch Montenegro for free

Many international soccer games, including those involving Montenegro, are regularly shown on streaming services that offer new customers free trials.

Both Fubo and DirecTV offer free five day trials and offer access to many channels that show regular soccer coverage including ESPN, FOX Sports, CBS Sports Network and Fubo Sports Network.

Where to watch Montenegro worldwide

Montenegro soccer fans are all over the world. You can generally find them on the following channels listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Montenegro soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Montenegro TVCG Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV Serbia Arena Sport MENA beIN Sports International UEFA.tv

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