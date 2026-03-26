Where to watch Manchester United today? Live stream & TV channel for upcoming games

Manchester United are one of the biggest and most famous sports franchises in the world.

Founded in 1878, they are also of the most successful teams in soccer with 20 Premier League titles and three Champions Leagues.

Among their gigantic worldwide fanbase is a loyal group of followers right here in the United States. GOAL breaks down everything you need to know to watch the Red Devils live.

Upcoming Manchester United TV schedule

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

From 1986 to 2013, Manchester United were coached by Sir Alex Ferguson. Across those 26 years, Ferguson led Utd to 38 trophies including 13 Premier Leagues and two UEFA Champions League titles.

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An Emmy-award winning documentary chronicling this incredible sporting story was released in 2021. It is available to stream today on Paramount+.

Where to watch Manchester United with Spanish commentary

Spanish language commentary of Manchester United's Premier League games is available through streaming service Peacock.

TV channel Universo also airs Premier League games with Spanish commentary.

Where to watch Manchester United worldwide

Rights to the English Premier League are exclusive to NBC in the United States.

This means that if you want to stream Manchester United's next match, you should be able to do so on the streaming service Peacock and TV channels USA Network and NBC.

For cup competitions, CBS and Paramount+ hold the rights to the Carabao Cup while ESPN hold the rights to the English FA Cup.

Country Broadcaster Canada Fubo UK Sky Sports, Discovery+ Australia Stan Sport India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest Manchester United game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025



Manchester United tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Manchester United tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Manchester United kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Manchester United kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.