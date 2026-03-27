Manchester City are one of the most successful teams of the 21st century. Pep Guardiola's side has won over millions of followers in the United States with their attractive style of play and tremendous success.

Despite a turbulent season last time out, the Cityzens recruited smartly and are looking like their past self. The goal machine, Erling Haaland, is up and running with support from the exciting Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku as they are hunting silverware again.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester City this season.

Read More: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Live broadcast of Manchester City matches

Where to watch Manchester City documentaries

Manchester City offers several documentaries for its fans to enjoy. The best of the lot is All or Nothing: Manchester City, produced by Amazon Prime Video. Narrated by Sir Ben Kingsley, the documentary follows the exploits of Pep Guardiola's centurions from the 2017/18 season.

City Studios, the club's in-house production studio, produced Together: Treble Winners (2024) and Together: 4-In-A-Row (2025), which are available for free on Manchester City's website.

Where to watch Manchester City around the World

Supporters in the USA can watch most Manchester City Premier League games on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. The broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo LATAM ESPN Germany Sky Deutschland UK Sky Sports, TNT Sports Netherlands Viaplay Indian sub-continent Star Sports MENA beIN Sports Oceania Stan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel

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Where to watch Manchester City with Spanish commentary

Fans wanting to catch Manchester City games with Spanish commentary can tune into Telemundo, Universo and Peacock for select games. Our favourite streaming service, Fubo, provides you with access to Telemundo and Universo.

Manchester City tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Manchester City tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Manchester City Kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Manchester City kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.