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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Libya today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Libya
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Africa Cup of Nations
Friendlies

Everything you need to know about how to watch Libya in friendlies and all major competitions

Despite outside challenges, Libya's passion for soccer has never faded.

A frequent competitor in the Africa Cup of Nations, Libya won the competition in what stands out as their greatest achievement in the sport in 2014.

As a new generation of talents try to make their mark on the world stage, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Libya soccer game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Libya TV schedule

Where to watch Libya for free

Most international soccer games involving Libya and other African nations are broadcast live on ESPN and their official streaming service ESPN Select.

ESPN and content available on ESPN Select are able on the streaming service Fubo.

New customers to Fubo can try out their service with a free five day trial before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Stream soccer live on ESPN today
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Where to watch Libya worldwide

Libya have supporters all over the world. If you are one of them and you want to watch their next game live, you can generally do so on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Libya soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
LibyaLibya Sport | Shahid
MENAShahid
Central AfricaNew World Sport
InternationalFIFA+

If you are outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Libya soccer game live on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN
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