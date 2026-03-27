Where to watch Latvia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Latvia men's national team represent one of the Baltic region's most intensely passionate and proud soccer nations.

They remain to this day the only Baltic nation to ever reach the UEFA European Championship, with their golden generation of stars including Maris Verpakovskis, Vitalijs Astafjevs and Andrejs Rubins leading them to the 2004 tournament.

As the newest generation try to make history of their own, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch them live here in the United States.

Upcoming Latvia TV schedule

Where to watch Latvia for free

Many international soccer games involving Latvia and other European teams are regularly shown on TV channels accessible via streaming platforms that offer free trials to new customers.

Fubo and DirecTV offer free five day trials and have ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX, CBS Sports Network and Fubo Sports Network among its lineup of channels.

Where to watch Latvia worldwide

With Latvia supporters all over the world, you can find where to watch the next soccer game where you are in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Latvia soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Latvia LTV7 Belarus Okko Sport Russia Okko Sport Finland MTV Katsomo International UEFA.tv

If you are outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next upcoming Latvia soccer game live on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports