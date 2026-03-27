Where to watch Kazakhstan today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

One of the most rapidly developing stories in European soccer, the Kazakhstan men's national soccer team regularly bring their unique blend of resilience and ambition on the international stage.

Drive by their national pride and hunger to succeed, Kazakhstan feel ready to challenge the continent's elite. Since joining UEFA in 2002, Kazakhstan have shown great competitivity in the Nations League and European Championship qualifiers.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch Kazakhstan's next soccer game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Kazakhstan TV schedule

Where to watch Kazakhstan for free

International soccer matches, including many involving Kazakhstan, are regularly shown on TV channels that are available on streaming services that offer free trials.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer new customers free five day trials of their service.

Where to watch Kazakhstan worldwide

Kazakhstan have supporters all over the world. If you are one of them, you can generally find live international soccer on one of the following broadcasters.

For a specific upcoming Kazakhstan soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Kazakhstan Qazsport MENA beIN Sports Russia Okko Sport China ZhiBo8 International UEFA.tv

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Kazakhstan soccer game on your preferred streaming service provider, you can bypass geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports