Where to watch Kairat Almaty today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Kairat Almaty are Kazakhstan's oldest and most historic soccer club.

Founded in 1954, they became the first Kazakh club to compete in the Soviet Top League and have since established themselves as a powerhouse of the Kazakhstan Premier League, winning multiple domestic titles and regularly competing in European competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the next upcoming Kairat Almaty game televised here in the United States.

Upcoming Kairat Almaty TV schedule

Where to watch Kairat Almaty for free

Kairat Almaty's participation in UEFA competitions is broadcast live on Paramount+ here in the USA.

Paramount+ offer new customers a free seven day trial of their service meaning you can watch their next game for free before deciding on whether to subscribe.

Where to watch the Kazakhstan Premier League in the USA

Most information on the internet suggests that the only way to watch Kazakhstan Premier League soccer here in the USA is through a VPN which is likely to violate terms of service.

Where to watch Kairat Almaty worldwide

If you are outside of the USA, the broadcasters listed in the table below is generally where you should be able to watch the next Kairat Almaty soccer game.

For a specific Kairat Almaty soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Kazakhstan Qazsport International OneFootball

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