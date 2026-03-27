Where to watch Jordan today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Jordan men's national team represent a country with soccer deeply woven into its cultural fabric.

Over the past few decades, Jordan have made great strides with the success of the team built around a core of talent including legendary goalkeeper Amer Shafi, midfield general Baha' Abdel-Rahman and the country's great young hope Musa Al-Taamari.

For Jordanian-Americans looking to find where to watch their next game live, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Jordan TV schedule

Where to watch Jordan for free

Many international soccer games are shown live on channels that are accessible via streaming platforms that offer new customers free trials of their service.

Fubo and DirecTV offer five day free trials and have ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX, CBS Sports Network and Fubo Sports Network among their channel line-ups - all of which show regular live international soccer.

Where to watch Jordan worldwide

Jordan have supporters all over the world. If you are one of them, you can generally find their next soccer games live on the channels listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Jordan soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Jordan Jordan TV Sport MENA beIN Sport International Bet365

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next upcoming Jordan soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports