Where to watch Italy today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Few countries can match Italy when it comes to history, prestige and icons of the game when it comes to soccer.

The Azzurri's legacy, build on elegance and defensive resilience, has bred legends of the game from Roberto Baggio and Paolo Maldini, to Francesco Totti and Gianluigi Buffon.

With a new generation of stars carrying on their proud legacy, GOAL brings you everything you need to know to watch the Italy soccer game in the United States.

Upcoming Italy TV schedule

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream Italian Serie A soccer

Where to watch Italy for free

A number of Italy soccer games are shown on channels available on streaming services that offer new customers free trials before committing to a subscription.

ViX is available via DirecTV and Fubo Sports Network is available via Fubo. Both services carry other channels that regularly show international soccer matches such as ESPN or FOX Sports.

Both DirecTV and Fubo currently offer a five day free trial.

Where to watch Italy with Italian commentary

Unfortunately there is currently no way to watch Italy men's national team soccer games with Italian commentary in the United States.

Most broadcasters and streaming providers only offer commentary in either English or Spanish.

Italy soccer games are generally shown on the broadcasters RAI or Sky Italia within Italy itself, but neither of these broadcasters offer international streaming rights.

Where to watch Italy worldwide

Italy attracts TV audiences from all over the world. Games are generally shown on the broadcasters shown in the table below.

For a specific upcoming game, check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Italy RaiPlay Canada DAZN Australia Optus Sport | Stan Sport Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport Great Britain Amazon Prime Video International UEFA.tv

If you are outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Italy men's soccer game live on your preferred streaming service, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports