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Where to watch Iceland today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Iceland
World Cup Qualification UEFA
European Championship Qualification
Friendlies

Everything you need to know about how to watch Iceland in friendlies and all major competitions

Iceland sent shockwaves through the soccer world in 2016 when they defeated England in the round of 16 of the European Championships. Two years later, they earned their maiden qualification to the FIFA World Cup.

Currently, sitting second in their group of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers just behind France, will be aiming to secure their second-ever entry to the quadrennial event. 

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the information regarding Iceland's upcoming matches and how you can stream them in the USA.

Live broadcast of Iceland matches

Where to watch Iceland soccer for free

Soccer fans in the USA, who want to witness the Iceland national team in action, will be able to watch the games on Fox Sports 2. There are multiple streaming outlets available, but GOAL recommends Fubo for its hassle-free nature.

Watch Iceland soccer on Fubo
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Where to watch Iceland soccer worldwide

If you are not in the USA and still want to watch your favourite Iceland soccer team, GOAL has the solution for you. We have compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
UKAmazon Prime Video
NorwayFox Sports (FS1)
FranceFox Sports 2, Fubo, Amazon Prime Video
CanadaDAZN, Amazon Prime Video
USAFox Sports 2, Fubo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video

Where to watch Iceland soccer in Spanish

If you want to enjoy Spanish commentary while watching the Iceland soccer team, you can get hold of it on Universo, which offers Spanish-language broadcasts. Peacock is the platform you can use to stream the games. Other broadcasters, such as Univision and TUDN, as well as streaming services like ViX, can be handy for their UEFA matches.

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