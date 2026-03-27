Where to watch Greece today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Winners of the 2002 European Championships, Greece are renowned as a team with unbridled passion when it comes to the love of soccer.

After a few years sitting on the periphery, Greece have cause for optimism for the immediate and long term future of ther team.

Here, GOAL brings to you all the latest information on Greece's soccer matches and how you can stream them sitting in the USA.

Upcoming Greece TV schedule

Where to watch Greece soccer for free

For the Greece national football team fans in the USA, GOAL recommends you to use Fubo for its hassle-free nature. Moreover, you will be able to stream all their matches through this streaming service. Apart from Fubo, Fox Sports 2 provides coverage for their major fixtures. ViX and DirecTV Stream can also be alternatives you can consider.

Where to watch Greece soccer worldwide

If you are not in the USA and are planning to watch the Greece national football team, we have a list of regions and broadcasters for you. Below is the list.

Country / Region Broadcaster Greece Alpha TV UK BBC (BBC Two, BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer), Amazon Prime Video Canada TSN, OneSoccer Mexico ViX, TUDN, Univision USA Fox Sports

Where to watch Greece soccer in Spanish

In case you want to enjoy Greece's soccer games with Spanish commentary, you can tune into Univision, TUDN or ViX. However, if you come across any geographical constraints, GOAL would recommend you ExpressVPN, as it is considered one of the best VPN services in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025