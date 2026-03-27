Where to watch Fulham today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Nestled along London's River Thames at the iconic Craven Cottage stadium, Fulham are one of the oldest, most beloved institutions in English soccer.

The club is famous for many memorable talents of the game. Johnny Haynes, England captain throughout the 1950s and 1960s, stands out as the greatest legend in their history, while other icons of yesteryear wear the white shirt include George Best and England World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore. In more recent times, American fans will remember Fulham as a home for US soccer legends like Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride and Carlos Bocanegra.

Today, Fulham continue to thrive in the English Premier League and if you want to watch them in action in their next game, GOAL has everything you need to know.

Upcoming Fulham TV schedule

Where to watch Fulham for free

Many English Premier League soccer games are shown live on USA Network, which is accessible via online streaming platforms who offer new customers free trials of their service.

Fubo and DirecTV both carry USA Network, among many other channels to show regular live soccer, and have a five day free trial.

Where to watch Fulham worldwide

The broadcasters listed in the table below are usually where you are able to watch Fulham in Premier League action.

For a specific upcoming Fulham soccer game, please check your local listings.

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next upcoming Fulham soccer game on your favored streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports