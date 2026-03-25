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SOCCER WC QUALIFICATIONS BELGIUM VS ESTONIAAFP
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Estonia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Estonia
World Cup Qualification UEFA
European Championship Qualification
Friendlies

Everything you need to know about how to watch Estonia in friendlies and all major competitions

While Estonia may be small in size, its passion for the game and commitment to progress in the sport have made it a consistent competitor in UEFA competition.

Hailing from Northern Europe, Estonia regained its independence in the 1991. Since then, they have created a number of standout stars who have competed at the highest level of European soccer such as Ragnar Klavan, Mart Poom and their most capped player Konstantin Vassiljev.

To catch their next game live here in the United States, GOAL tells you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Estonia TV schedule

Where to watch Estonia for free

Many international soccer games, particularly those involving Estonia and other European nations, are often shown on channels that are accessible via streaming platforms that offer new customers free trials.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer five day free trials and offer access to channels like ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX, CBS Sports Network and Fubo Sports Network.

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Where to watch Estonia worldwide

There are many Estonia supporters all over the world. If you are one of them, the broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you can find live international soccer games.

For a specific upcoming Estonia soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
EstoniaETV
RussiaOkko Sport
PolandPolsat Sport
FinlandMTV Katsomo
InternationalUEFA.tv

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next upcoming Estonia soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

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