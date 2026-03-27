Where to watch Ecuador today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Ecuador have a rich soccer heritage and have established themselves as a dominant force in Latin America.

Their best achievement at the grand stage was reaching the last 16 in 2006, and this time, with a stronger contingent boasting some world-class talent they will be looking to record a better finish than what they did 20 years back.

Here, GOAL brings to you the latest information on how you can stream Ecuador's soccer games in the USA and worldwide.

Live broadcast of Ecuador matches

Where to watch Ecuador soccer games for free

Fans in the USA will be able to stream Ecuador's international fixtures on Fubo. Other platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Sling Orange, Max, and Peacock will also be broadcasting the games. Channels such as TNT Sports, truTV, Fanatiz, and Universo will bring you the live and exclusive action.

Where to watch Ecuador soccer games worldwide

If you are not based in Ecuador, you don't need to worry about how to watch your favourite team in action. Below, GOAL has compiled a list of broadcasters and regions for your usage.

Country / Region Broadcaster Ecuador GolTV Ecuador, DirecTV Sports Ecuador Canada Fanatiz Canada Argentina TyC Sports, DirecTV Sports Argentina Brazil SporTV, ESPN Brasil UK Premier Sports 1, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports Player USA Fanatiz USA, TNT, truTV, Universo

Where to watch Ecuador soccer games in Spanish

If you are in the USA and want to enjoy Spanish commentary for Ecuador's international fixtures, you can use Universo, Univision, TDN, FOX Deportes, and Fanatiz USA. Moreover, if you face any geographical restriction, ExpressVPN can be your way out, as it is the best VPN service in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025