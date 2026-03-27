Where to watch Czech Republic today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

In recent history, Czech Republic men's national soccer team have established themselves as one of the most respected forces in European soccer.

Emerging from the soccer powerhouse that was two-time World Cup finalist Czechoslovakia, the modern Czech Republic have twice enjoyed deep runs in the European Championship that have caught the eyes and imaginations of the soccer world.

From the legendary Pavel Nedved and the giant Jan Koller through to the stars of today following in their footsteps, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about follow Czech Republic.

Upcoming Czech Republic TV schedule

Where to watch Czech Republic for free

International soccer games are often shown on channels that are available on streaming services that offer new customers free trials.

Both Fubo and DirecTV offer free five day trials and stream channels that regularly show international soccer games like ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX and the Fubo Sports Network.

Where to watch Czech Republic worldwide

Czech Republic men's national soccer team draw in a big TV audience in countries all over the world. Check out the channels you are most likely to find them near you in the table below.

Country / Region Broadcaster Czech Republic OnePlay | CT Sport Germany DAZN Austria DAZN Hungary TV2 Play Slovenia Sportklub Canada DAZN International UEFA.tv

If you are currently outside of the USA and you would like to watch the Czech Republic's next soccer game your preferred streaming service, you can do by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports