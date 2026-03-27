Where to watch Club Brugge today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 1891 as Brugsche Football Club, Club Brugge is currently one of the most successful Belgian clubs. They have won 19 Belgian domestic league titles, 12 Belgian Cups and 18 Belgian Super Cups.

They are the only Belgian outfit to reach two continental finals - the 1976 UEFA Cup and the 1978 European Cup. However, they ended as runner-up, losing to Liverpool on both occasions. They have made 20 consecutive Europa League appearances, this is the most for any club.

In this article, GOAL brings to you the necessary information regarding their upcoming matches and broadcast details.

Live broadcast of Club Brugge matches

Where to watch Club Brugge documentaries

A few notable documentaries have been made on Club Brugge. For your perusal, we have listed them below:

Documentary What it shows Where to watch Club Brugge: The Rise (2022) It highlights the club's dominance in Belgium and their ambitions in European soccer. YouTube, Club Brugge official channels Jan Breydel: Fortress of Bruges (2020) This documentary sheds light on Club Brugge's home ground, the derby, and the fan culture. ESPN+ Blauw-Zwart: The Blue-Black Story (2019) It focuses on the history and cultural impact of the club in Belgian soccer. Amazon Prime Video European Nights: Club Brugge's Quest (2018) This documentary reflects on their UEFA Cup and European Cup campaigns, and includes the 1978 final. CBS Sports Network archives via Paramount+

Where to watch Club Brugge worldwide

Fans in the USA can watch Club Brugge's Belgian Pro League matches using DAZN. Meanwhile, the Champions League matches featuring Club Brugge will be available on Paramount+.

For the fans who are not residing in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal.

Country / Region Broadcaster Belgium, Netherlands Proximus Sports, Ziggo Sport France Canal+, RMC Sport Germany DAZN, Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, FuboTV UK BT Sport (Champions League)

If you encounter any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL highly recommends to its users.

Where to watch Club Brugge with Spanish commentary

Select matches of the Belgian Pro League will be available on ESPN Deportes. For the Champions League games, you can tune in to TUDN and ViX, which can be accessed via Univision network platforms.