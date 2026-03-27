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FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream German Bundesliga soccer

TV Guide & Streaming
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
H. Kane

An everything-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch German Bundesliga soccer online and on US TV

The German Bundesliga is one of the most prestigious leagues in European soccer.

Home to giants of the game including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga is known for its high intensity, world-class talents and its mix between a rich history and modern excellence.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the German Bundesliga this season.

Upcoming German Bundesliga TV schedule

Where to watch German Bundesliga for free

ESPN's linear channels regularly show Bundesliga games and are available on streaming services that offer new customers free trials.

Fubo offers a free five day trial. Their packages include ESPN channels as well as everything available on ESPN Unlimited.

Unfortunately, ESPN's official streaming service  does not offer a free trial.

Stream ESPN & ESPN Unlimited on Fubo todayStart free trial

Where to watch Bundesliga soccer with German commentary

The ESPN streaming service offers a select number of games with German as a second language option.

You can also watch official Bundesliga coverage from Sky DE and DAZN through a VPN set to Germany.

Stream Bundesliga soccer on ESPN todaySign up now

Where to watch Bundesliga worldwide

The German Bundesliga is available to watch all over the world. To find upcoming games in your region, check out the table below.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
CanadaDAZN
GermanySky DE / DAZN
UK & IrelandSky Sports
Australia / Asia PacificbeIN Sports
MENAShahid
LATAM (select markets)OneFootball

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the next Bundesliga soccer game on your chosen streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy Bundesliga soccer tickets?

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Bundesliga soccer tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Germany. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Bundesliga soccer tickets from €23Book tickets

Where to buy Bundesliga soccer kits?

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Bundesliga soccer kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Colombia National Football Team jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

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