Where to watch Borussia Dortmund today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded on December 19, 1909, by a group of young men who broke away from a church-sponsored team after disagreements with the church authorities, Dortmund rose to prominence during the 1960s. The first major trophies were won during this period, namely the DFB-Pokal in 1965 and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1966.

In 1991, the newly appointed coach Ottmar Hitzfeld kick-started their golden period, where they won two successive Bundesliga titles in 1995 and 1996. A year later, they emerged triumphant in the Champions League as well. Since 2010, the club has emerged as one of the premier sides in Germany and a well-structured outfit in Europe.

In this article, GOAL brings forward to you all the necessary information about their upcoming matches and broadcast details in the USA.

Live broadcast of Borussia Dortmund matches

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund documentaries

Two of Dortmund's famous documentaries, which have received great love from viewers across the globe, are Inside Borussia Dortmund, which sheds light on the team during the 2018-19 season, and Football Bomber: Attack on Borussia Dortmund, which portrays the unfortunate bus bombing in 2017. Both are available on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund worldwide

Dortmund are the second club from Germany that have immense popularity in the USA. Fans in the country can witness their heroes in action through ESPN+, which brings all the Bundesliga matches to your living room.

Regarding the club's Champions League matches, you can tune into CBS Sports, which is available on Paramount+.

For those who are not in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters who will televise Die Schwarzgelben's games.

Country / Region Broadcaster Germany Sky Deutschland, DAZN Spain Movistar Plus+, DAZN Canada DAZN Canada, TSN Indian Subcontinent Sony Sports Network, SonyLIV, FanCode Australia Optus Sport, beIN Sports UK Sky Sports, DAZN USA ESPN+, FOX Sports

In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund with Spanish commentary

Fans in the USA can get access to Dortmund's games with Spanish commentary on TUDN and Univision (select Bundesliga matches). The aforementioned feeds are available on Fubo Latino and DirecTV Stream.