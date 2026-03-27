Where to watch Benin today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Benin are a rising force in soccer and have qualified multiple times for the Africa Cup of Nations, notably in 2004, 2008, 2010 and 2019, where they advanced to the quarter-finals.

They have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup but have been a competitive participant in the qualifiers over the years.

They play a significant number of matches throughout the year, and with that in mind, GOAL has accumulated all the necessary information you need about their upcoming matches and how to watch them in the USA.

Live broadcast of Benin matches

Where to watch Benin soccer for free

Fans in the USA can stream the Benin national soccer team matches only on ESPN through a subscription.

Where to watch Benin soccer worldwide

For the fans who are not residing in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list ofregions and broadcasters for you to stream Benin's international fixtures. Find them below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Benin ORTB (Office de Radiodiffusion et de Television du Benin) Canada FIFA+ UK FIFA+ USA ESPN Select International FIFA+

If you are outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next upcoming Benin soccer game live on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports