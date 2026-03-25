Where to watch Benfica today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Benfica are regarded as the most successful Portuguese club of all time. A 38-time winner of the Liga Portugal and two-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, Benfica are currently riding on a great form to exert their dominance in the country and also in Europe.

Now, with serial-winner and the 'Special One', Jose Mourinho, taking charge, fans can expect some fireworks from Benfica this season.

As they prepare to fight it out in the domestic league and the Champions League, among other competitions, GOAL brings forward to you the necessary information regarding their upcoming matches and the broadcast details for viewers in the USA.

Live broadcast of Benfica matches

Where to watch Benfica documentaries

In 2024, there was a documentary named 'I Love Benfica' made on the historic club once represented by the famous Eusebio. It is a six-episode series that sheds light on the club's 38th Portuguese title win in the 2022-23 season, featuring some fascinating interviews and over 150 minutes of previously unreleased footage. Fans can watch the same on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch Benfica around the world

Benfica, with the arrival of their new manager, Jose Mourinho, who returned to the helm after 25 years, completing a full circle in his career, are deemed as one of the favourites to win the Liga Portugal. They are plying their trade in the Champions League as well. In the USA, Fubo brings to you all the live action surrounding the Portuguese heavyweights in the domestic league. The continental competition can be witnessed on Paramount+.

In case you are not a resident of the USA, you are at the right place. GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal. Please find them below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Portugal Eleven Sports, Benfica TV Spain Movistar Plus+ France RMC Sport, beIN Sports Italy Sky Sport, NOW India Sony Sports Network, SonyLIV Canada DAZN UK TNT Sports USA Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports

However, if you face any geographical constraints, we recommend you to use ExpressVPN, which is considered one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) services in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to watch Benfica with Spanish commentary

If you want to witness Benfica's matches in Spanish in the USA, you can tune into GolTV and ViX.