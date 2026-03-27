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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Azerbaijan today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Azerbaijan
World Cup Qualification UEFA
European Championship Qualification

Everything you need to know about how to watch Azerbaijan in friendlies and all major competitions

With an unrivalled passion for the game and a growing infrastructure, Azerbaijan are one of the fastest emerging teams in world soccer.

Since gaining independence in the early 1990s, Azerbaijan have produced a number of stand-out players including all-time leading scorer Gurban Gurbanov through to their current talisman Mahir Emreli.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know to watch them on their journey as they attempt to make their mark on the international soccer scene.

Upcoming Azerbaijan TV schedule

Where to watch Azerbaijan for free

Many international soccer games are shown live on channels that are available on streaming platforms that offer new customers free trials.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer free five day trials and offer access to channels like ESPN, FOX Sports, CBS Sports Network, ViX and Fubo Sports Network - all of which regularly show live soccer as part of their schedules.

Stream live soccer today
Start free trial

Where to watch Azerbaijan worldwide

Azerbaijan supporters are all over the world. If you are one of them, you can generally find them on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Azerbaijan soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
AzerbaijanCBC Sport
TurkeyExxen
InternationalUEFA.tv

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Azerbaijan soccer game live, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN
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