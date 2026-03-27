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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Austria today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Austria
World Cup
World Cup Qualification UEFA
European Championship
European Championship Qualification

Everything you need to know about how to watch Austria in friendlies and all major competitions

The Austria men's national soccer team has a proud history dating back to their "Wunderteam" of the 1930s.

From Matthias Sindelar through to David Alaba, Austria have a rich soccer culture. And while success in soccer has only come in waves for the country, Austria maintain a reputation as a respected force in European competition.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Austria soccer game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Austria TV schedule

Where to watch Austria for free

Many soccer games are shown on channels that are available on popular streaming services that offer free trials.

Both Fubo and DirecTV give free five day trials and have channels such as FOX Sports, ESPN and Fubo Sports Network who regularly broadcast Austria and other international soccer games.

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Where to watch Austria around the world

Austria attract many supporters from all over the world. In most cases, international soccer games are shown on the following channels in the countries and regions listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Austria game, please make sure to check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
AustriaORF
GermanyDAZN
HungaryMatch4
SwitzerlandDAZN
MENAbeIN Sports
LATAMDisney+

If you are outside of the United States, you can still access your preferred streaming service with the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

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