Renowned for their Basque-only player signing policy, Athletic Club hails from Bilbao and was founded in 1898. They played their first official match in 1903 and went on to win the inaugural editions of the Copa del Rey in 1903 and 1904. They have won La Liga eight times (fourth most successful team in the league), with the latest victory coming in the 1983-84 season.

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information regarding Athletic Club's upcoming matches and broadcast details in the USA.

Live broadcast of Athletic Club's upcoming matches

Where to watch Athletic Club documentaries

There are four properly documented works on Athletic Club. We have listed them along with the streaming platform below:

Documentary What it shows Where to watch Athletic Club: Basque Pride (2021) It focuses on Athletic's Basque-only policy. ESPN+, YouTube Basque Warriors (2020) This documentary highlights the challenges faced by the team in balancing tradition and competition. Hulu, ViX San Mames: The Cathedral (2019) It focuses on the club's stadium and the passion of the fans. Amazon Prime Video Road to Glory: Athletic's Early Years (2018) It highlights the club's foundation and their Copa del Rey and other early successes. Paramount+

Where to watch Athletic Club worldwide

Fans in the USA can watch Athletic Club's La Liga matches using ESPN+ or Fubo. We at GOAL recommend the users Fubo for its hassle-free nature and compatibility. Their Champions League matches will be available on Paramount+.

For the fans who are not residing in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal.

Country / Region Broadcaster Spain Movistar Plus+ Portugal Elevn Sports France beIN Sports India FanCode UK LaLigaTV Australia Optus Sport Canada DAZN

If you encounter any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL highly recommends to its users.

Where to watch Athletic Club with Spanish commentary

Spanish commentary for Athletic Club's matches will be available on TUDN, Telemundo Deportes, and ViX platforms by Univision.