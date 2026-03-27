Where to watch Armenia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Despite its modest size, Armenia men's national team have carved themselves out a strong identity in international soccer.

After gaining their independence in 1991, they have made steady progress in UEFA competitions earning a reputation for both technical quality and fighting spirit.

Following in the footsteps of their greatest ever player, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, you can follow the latest generation of stars in their quest to showcase their talents across the European and world game.

Upcoming Armenia TV schedule

Where to watch Armenia for free

Many international soccer games involving Armenia and other European teams are available on channels accessible via streaming platforms that offer free trials to new customers.

Fubo and DirecTV have five day free trials and offer access to channels like ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX and Fubo Sports Network that regularly show international soccer games.

Where to watch Armenia worldwide

There are many Armenia supporters all over the world and if you are one of them, you will generally be able to find their next live game on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Armenia soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Armenia Fast Sports | FAST TV Turkey Exxen DAZN DAZN Canada International UEFA.tv

If you are outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next upcoming Armenia soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

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