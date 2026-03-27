Where to watch Algeria today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Algeria have a vast history in soccer having qualified for five FIFA World Cups including the upcoming 2026 edition.

Their best-ever World Cup campaign came back in 2014 when they reached the round of 16 after defeating South Korea 4-2. They were eventually eliminated by Germany having taken the European giants to extra time.

Here, GOAL brings you all the necessary information you need to stream their games across the United States.

Live broadcast of Algeria matches

Where to watch Algeria soccer for free

Fans in the USA can watch Algeria national team's soccer matches using ESPN Select through the website or their app via a subscription, as ESPN holds the rights for the African (CAF) World Cup qualifiers as well as select friendlies.

Where to watch Algeria soccer worldwide

If you are not in the USA but still want to watch Algeria's international fixtures, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for you. Find them below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Algeria ENTV / National TV, FIFA+ Morocco SNRT / Arryadia Canada FuboTV Canada UK Sjy Sports (Rare friendlies), FIFA+ USA ESPN+, FIFA+, FuboTV, beIN SPORTS International FIFA+

Where to watch Algeria soccer in Spanish

Algeria's World Cup qualifiers and AFCON matches are usually streamed in Spanish on beIN SPORTS (Spanish-language channel) and sometimes on beIN SPORTS en Espanol. FuboTV's Latino package at times inlcudes beIN SPORTS en Espanol. The World Cup matches or major friendlies maybe broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo and Peacock too. If you face any geographical constraints, you can use NordVPN which is considered one of the best VPN services in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports