Where to watch Al Hilal today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded on October 16, 1957, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal is regarded as the most successful soccer club in the country and a heavyweight in Asian football. They have won the AFC Champions League four times in 1991, 2000, 2019, and 2021.
In 2022, they became the first Asian team from a non-host nation to reach the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. They are also the first Asian club to defeat a Premier League club, Manchester City, in the same aforementioned competition.
In this article, GOAL brings to you all the information regarding Al Hilal's upcoming matches and the broadcast details in the USA.
Live broadcast of Al Hilal matches
Where to watch Al Hilal documentaries
There is a feature documentary called Blue Spirit that showcases the team's DNA and how they went on to become the Asian club of the century. However, its official broadcaster is unknown.
Where to watch Al Hilal across the globe
Al Hilal is a club with a great fanbase not only in Saudi Arabia and Asia, but also has a growing popularity in the USA. Fans in the USA can watch Al Hilal's matches on FOX Soccer Plus and Fubo. GOAL recommends its users Fubo for its compatibility and hassle-free nature.
The AFC Champions League Elite games will be available on Paramount+.
For the fans who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal to watch their Saudi Pro League matches. Please find them below:
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|Saudi Arabia
|SSC Network
|Australia
|Ten, Paramount+
|Indian Subcontinent
|FanCode
|UK
|DAZN, Sky Sports (selective games)
|USA
|Fubo, Fox Sports, Fox Sports App
However, if you face any geographical constraints, we recommend you to use ExpressVPN, which is considered one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) services in 2025.
READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports
Where to watch Al Hilal with Spanish commentary
For Al Hilal's Saudi Pro League games, you'll have to check Fubo's Latino package. Similarly, for AFC Champions League Elite games, TDN and UniMas have Spanish broadcasts, and can be streamed using packages from Fubo Latino or DirecTV Stream in the USA.