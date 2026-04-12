Video: Moghreb Fès stuns Wydad with an extraordinary goal

Wydad Casablanca lost 1–0 to rivals Maghreb Fez on Sunday evening in a Round 12 Moroccan Professional League fixture that had been postponed.

The deadlock was broken in the 80th minute when Idris El Jebali curled in a spectacular Rabona finish to put the hosts ahead.

Wydad pressed for an equaliser but could not breach the Maghreb Fez rearguard, and the game finished in the hosts’ favour.

The win lifted Maghreb Fez to the provisional league summit with 31 points, while Wydad Casablanca stayed on 30 points in fourth.

French coach Patrice Carteron is still searching for his first victory with the Reds.

In three outings so far, Carteron has overseen losses to Fath Union Sport de Rabat and Maghreb Fez, plus a draw with Difaâ Hassani d’El Jadida.

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