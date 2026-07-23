Video: Griezmann begins his MLS journey in the best possible way

Antoine Griezmann could not have asked for a better start to life in Major League Soccer.

The 35-year-old France striker made his MLS bow and marked it with a goal in Orlando City's emphatic 4-0 demolition of San Jose Earthquakes.

That strike carried extra weight. It was the 300th club goal of Griezmann's career.

Handed a start by Argentine coach Martin Perlman, the Frenchman lasted the full 90 minutes and made it 3-0 in the 48th minute.

Slovenian defender David Brekalo, Colombian Ivan Angulo and Paraguayan Brian Ojeda rounded off the rout.

Victory lifts Orlando City to tenth in the East on 17 points, just two adrift of the play-off places currently held by DC United.







