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Bundesliga
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
MHPArena
team-logoFC Koeln
Book VfB Stuttgart vs FC Koeln Tickets

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How to get VfB Stuttgart vs FC Koeln tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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VfB Stuttgart
FC Koeln
Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart take on FC Koeln in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

VfB Stuttgart take on FC Koeln on the Friday, September 4, 2026 at MHPArena in Stuttgart. 

Stuttgart enter the fixture aiming to preserve an active six-match unbeaten streak against FC Koeln following a 3–1 victory in their previous head-to-head encounter. Both teams enter the fixture seeking early-season momentum, with Stuttgart aiming to defend their home record at the MHPArena while FC Koeln look to claim a crucial away victory to disrupt their opponents' dominant run.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for VfB Stuttgart vs FC Koeln, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is the VfB Stuttgart vs FC Koeln Bundesliga kick-off?

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 2
MHPArena

How to buy VfB Stuttgart vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets?

1. Official Home Club Sales (VfB Stuttgart)

  • Buy directly through the host club's official ticket website.
  • Sales open a few weeks before matchday, with priority given to club members before opening to the general public.
  • If sold out, check the club's official ticket exchange portal for face-value resales from season ticket holders.

2. Away Fan Block (FC Koeln)

  • Supporters of the visiting team should purchase tickets exclusively through the away club's official portal to sit in the designated guest section.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms

  • Tickets can often be found on third-party resale marketplaces like StubHub, though prices are typically marked up above face value and availability varies.
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How much do VfB Stuttgart vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets cost?

Standard ticket prices for Bundesliga matches at the MHPArena vary depending on the seating category and purchasing channel:

  • Official Price (Face Value): directly from the host club, standard tickets typically range from €15 to €80, with standing blocks at the cheapest end and central seated blocks at the top.
  • Resale Market: On third-party marketplaces like StubHub, prices start from around €60 to €105 for basic entry, rising with demand as matchday approaches.
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VfB Stuttgart vs FC Koeln Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Koeln Form

Stuttgart head into the Bundesliga season on the back of a mixed pre-season, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across five friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Fulham on August 15, though they had beaten Everton 3-1 the week prior. Across those five matches, Stuttgart scored 17 goals and conceded four, with a particularly emphatic 8-1 win over Kickers Offenbach standing out.

Koeln's pre-season form was largely positive. Wagner's side won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one, with their only defeat a 5-1 Bundesliga result against Bayern Munich back in May. Their most recent fixture ended in back-to-back wins over Real Sociedad, 2-1 and 2-0, while they also put eight past Bergisch Gladbach without reply. Koeln scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five outings.

VFB

VFB - Form

FSV
W0-5
OFC
W1-8
PAR
D2-2
EVE
W3-1
FUL
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
KOE

KOE - Form

FCB
L5-1
BEG
W0-8
BSC
D2-2
RSO
W2-0
RSO
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Koeln: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on February 14, 2026, when Stuttgart won 3-1 at the MHPArena in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the competition, Stuttgart have the stronger record, winning three times to Koeln's one, with one match ending in a draw. Stuttgart have scored 11 goals in those five meetings, conceding five.

Head to Head

VfB StuttgartDrawFC Koeln
4
1
0
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
3
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
2
FT
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
2
FT
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
3
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
FT
11Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Koeln Standings

In the current Bundesliga standings, VfB Stuttgart sit 17th while FC Koeln are placed 8th.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
00000000
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
3
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
5
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
00000000
6
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
00000000
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
00000000
8
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
00000000
9
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
10
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
00000000
11
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
00000000
13
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
00000000
14
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
15
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
00000000
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
00000000
17
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
18
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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