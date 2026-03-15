Verona 0–2 Genoa, the match statistics

VERONA 0–2 GENOA





Goalscorers: 17' (2nd half) Vitinha, 41' (2nd half) Oestigard





VERONA (3-5-2): Montipò; Nelsson, Edmundsson, Valentini; Oyegoke (replaced by Belghali 1' s.t.), Akpa Akpro, Gagliardini, Harroui (replaced by Suslov 20' s.t.), Frese (replaced by Sarr 40' s.t.); Bowie, Orban (from 41' s.t. Mosquera). Manager: Paolo Sammarco





GENOA (3-5-2): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ellertsson, Malinovskyi (Amorim from 26’ 2nd half), Frendrup, Messias (Martin Caricol from 43’ 2nd half), Sabelli (Norton-Cuffy from 14’ 2nd half); Colombo (from 34' s.t. Ekhator), Ekuban (from 15' s.t. Vitinha). Manager: Daniele De Rossi.





Referee: Valerio Marini





Bookings: 6' first half Oyegoke, 31' first half Akpa Akpro, 36' second half Vitinha