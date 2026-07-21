Aymeric Laporte has agreed to join Barcelona this summer, handing the Catalan club a boost to their backline. The Athletic Bilbao defender is ready to make the move.

Laporte shone for Spain at the 2026 World Cup, playing his part in La Roja's second world title.

That form convinced Barcelona to make their move for the 32-year-old.

Several Spanish outlets reported on Tuesday that Barcelona won't even need to negotiate with Athletic Bilbao. Laporte's contract carries a release clause worth just 15 million euros.

Catalan channel "Esport3" report that Laporte is keen on a switch to Barcelona for the new season.

Sources close to the player have told Barcelona president Joan Laporta that he has agreed to join the Blaugrana this summer.