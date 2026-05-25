The Arsenal fan who turned down every legend for Declan Rice

In the grand theatre of football, where opinions flow as freely as passes across the pitch, few displays capture the essence of unwavering club devotion quite like the steadfast defence of a single player. Declan Rice, the composed anchor of Arsenal’s midfield, has inspired precisely such a moment of pure, unfiltered allegiance.

When posed with a series of increasingly tempting hypothetical exchanges, one supporter’s response rang out with remarkable consistency: no. Not for Bruno Fernandes, the dynamic creator whose vision has illuminated many a Manchester United attack. Not for Pedri, the shimmering young talent many regard as football’s next great conductor. And remarkably, not even when the offers escalated to the realms of legend.

"Would you swap Declan Rice for Bruno Fernandes? No," stated the individual.

"Would you swap him for Pedri? No. Would you swap him for prime Lampard? No. Would you swap him for prime Gerrard? No one," the fan continued.

When pushed further on whether they would trade the Arsenal man for the legendary Chelsea and Liverpool captains, or even the iconic Barcelona trio, the response remained firm: "Prime Lampard and prime Gerrard? No. All three, Xavi, Iniesta, and Busquets? No."

This uncompromising stance highlights the cult hero status Declan Rice has quickly earned amongst Arsenal fans, even when compared to World Cup winners and multiple Champions League holders.

Many more fans would feel the same way after seeing how Declan Rice helped Arsenal win the 2025/26 Premier League trophy.