How to get Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Sunderland take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

This encounter will serve as a crucial test for both sides early in the 2026/27 campaign as they push for mid-table stability and top-half momentum. In their most recent league meeting at Wearside in March 2026, Brighton secured a narrow 1-0 victory over the Black Cats.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League kick-off?

Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion takes place at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

Premier League - Game Week 6 Oct 10, 2026 - 10:00 Stadium of Light

How to buy Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Premier League match between Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion on October 10, 2026, at the Stadium of Light, follow these primary purchasing options:

Official Home Tickets (Sunderland Box Office)

Official Ticket Portal: The safest and most reliable way to buy general home tickets is directly through Sunderland's official ticketing website or box office.

Membership Priority: Tickets are released in phases. Sunderland season ticket holders and official club members receive priority purchase windows before any remaining seats are released to the general public.

General Sale: If demand permits, unallocated tickets will go on general sale to non-members closer to matchday.

Official Away Tickets (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Away End Access: Visiting supporters wishing to sit in the away section must buy tickets directly through Brighton & Hove Albion's official ticket portal.

Loyalty Points & MyAlbion+: Away ticket releases follow a tiered structure based on loyalty points for season ticket holders, followed by MyAlbion+ members.

Official Hospitality Packages

Guaranteed Access: Fans seeking guaranteed admission without relying on standard ballot tiers or membership queues can purchase official matchday hospitality packages.

Perks included: Hospitality packages typically feature premium seating in the Stadium of Light, pre-match dining, and lounge access.

How much do Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion match on October 10, 2026, at the Stadium of Light depend on where and how you purchase them:

Official General Sale (Face Value): Standard adult tickets purchased directly from the official Sunderland box office or ticket portal range from £28 to £45 , depending on the stadium section and seating category.

Matchday Hospitality: Official club hospitality packages generally range from £150 to £350+ per person, incorporating lounge access, dining, and premium seating.

Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League: Everything you need to know

Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Form

Sunderland head into this match with a record of three wins and one loss from their last five competitive fixtures, with one additional friendly result included in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win over Fulham on August 30, and they also beat Ipswich Town 2-1 before losing to them 2-1 in the league on August 22. Across those five matches, the Black Cats scored seven goals and conceded four.

Brighton's last five results show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their heaviest performance came in a 4-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa on August 23, while they also beat Tromsø 4-0 in Conference League qualification on August 27. The defeat came most recently, a 4-3 loss at Chelsea on August 30. Brighton scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded seven, reflecting a side capable of both scoring freely and shipping goals.

Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 0-1 Brighton win at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on March 14, 2026. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 when Brighton hosted Sunderland in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Brighton have won three and Sunderland none, with two draws, though two of those fixtures date back to 2010 and 2005 respectively.