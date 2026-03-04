Sling TV review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials, and more

Sling TV: {MONTH}} 2026 Plans & Pricing

Sling Select $19.99/mo Sling Blue $45.99/mo Sling Orange $45.99/mo* Sling Blue + Orange $60.99/mo*

*Note on Local Channels: If your zip code includes local affiliates (ABC, FOX, or NBC), a surcharge of $5.00 to $10.00 is added to the Blue and Orange & Blue plans, bringing the total to approximately $50.99 or $65.99.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is an app-based service for live television. It offers an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV at the best value for money.

With both base subscriptions under $51 per month and a flexible, rolling membership, Sling TV is any bargain hunter's dream. You can cancel anytime and change your subscription to fit your routine. Naturally, trim pricing means a few trimmed-down features, too, but if cost efficiency is the coefficient, Sling's one of the best ways to multiply your savings.

GOAL brings you an in-depth look into the streaming service Sling TV, including subscriptions, comparisons to competitors, and more below.

Sling

Sling keeps it pretty simple with three color-coded packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or a combined subscription to Orange & Blue. Plans for Sling start at just under $46 per month with an Orange subscription, and go up to just under $66 per month with the combined Orange & Blue package.

Sling features



Sling TV

A little more trim than your premium services, Sling's lineup still includes plenty of essential channels. The Orange and Blue packages share several channels, and networks are exclusive to each subscription. The only package that has them all is Orange + Blue.

Shared channels

A&E AMC AXS TV BBC America BET Bloomberg TV+ Cartoon Network CHARGE! CNN Comedy Central Comet Food Network Fuse GHTV History Channel Investigation Discovery IFC Lifetime Local Now MGM + Drive-In Nick Jr TBS Travel Channel VICE Sling Scapes Sling Scapes 2 TNT

Package exclusive channels

Sling Orange Sling Blue Disney Channel ABC* ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPN3 Bravo ESPN 4K E! FreeForm Discovery Channel MotorTrend FX QVC FOX* / FS1 / FS1 4K / FOX News FOX Sports 1 4K NBC* / MSNBC NFL Network National Geographic SyFy TLC truTV USA HLN

*in selected markets

The channel divide isn't great for sports fans who want various sports coverage. If you want ESPN's portfolio of channels, you'll need to purchase Orange, while those wanting FOX, NBC, ABC and the NFL Network will need to go for Blue.

Between them, all of these channels provide terrific sports coverage, with the Summer and Winter Olympics, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, the Premier League and major tennis and golf tours all part of their roster of sports.

That divide ushers customers towards the combined Orange + Blue plan if they want the best live sports coverage without paying for add-ons. At just over $65 a month, it's still cheaper than pay TV pricing. However, if you're determined to keep your subscription to around $45 per month, you'll have to compromise on your coverage.

Sling TV

What local channels can I get with Sling TV?

Local networks are exclusive to Blue or combined subscriptions. They are also limited, and whether or not you can access them is subject to their availability in your region.

There are three local networks available through Sling Blue in certain markets:

NBC

ABC

FOX

We strongly recommend picking up an OTA antenna to get the best out of your local channels rather than accessing them through Sling. The number of channels you can access with a one-time purchase can greatly improve the long-term cost-effectiveness of your home video arrangements, and Sling allows you to access your antenna-received channels through the Sling interface.



Sling TV

What are Sling TV's DVR capabilities?

Capabilities Sling Orange Sling Blue Sling Orange & Blue DVR storage ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Cloud storage ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ DVR expiration Nine months Nine months Nine months Simultaneous streams recording ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Installation X X X Mobile viewing ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

DVR storage is capped at 10 hours of cloud storage, lasting 30 days on Sling Freestream DVR. Standard storage capacity on Blue, Orange or both combined is 50 hours in the form of DVR Free. Unlimited DVR is also available for $5 per month.

There's no installation because it's cloud storage - so that's great news. Sling also operates an app to download in IOS and Android stores, allowing you to stream on the go with a valid login.

Simultaneous streams

The number of simultaneous streams you get with Sling is also package-dependent:

Package Simultaneous streams Sling Orange One Sling Blue Three Sling Orange & Blue Four

Sling TV extras

Sling's Crown Jewels are its add-ons. They allow you to build a very personalized viewing experience, where you pay for what you watch. The most notable downside to the extras is that the channels available in your extras depend on your base subscription, with some exclusive to Orange or Blue. Once again, the service nudges you towards an Orange & Blue subscription for the best coverage.

Extras Monthly pricing No. of channels Total TV Deal $27.00 82 Sports Extra 4 $15.00 39 4 Extras Deal $13.00 20 Entertainment Extra $6.00 13 Kids Extra $6.00 10 News Extra $6.00 11 Lifestyle Extra $6.00 11 Hollywood Extra $6.00 10 Heartland Extra $6.00 13

Sling TV Premiums

Sadly, premium channels like Paramount+ with SHOWTIME or STARZ aren't available in Sling's standard channel lineup. They have to be purchased as an add-on. Over 30 premium add-ons are available, so we'd recommend picking one or two favorites; otherwise, the cost will rack up quickly.

Premium Price (monthly) First month offer MLB TV $29.99 N/A max $16.99 N/A STARZ $10.99 $5 Paramount+ with SHOWTIME $10.00 $5 CINEMAX $10 N/A AMC+ $9.99 $5 discovery+ $9.99 N/A ViX Premium $8.99 N/A Hallmark $7.99 N/A FOX NATION $7.99 N/A SOMM TV $5.99 N/A MGM+ $5 N/A

Sling TV offers and deals

Sling consistently offers discounted prices and deals for new customers, which is a nice perk. Current deals include:

New Sling TV customers can enjoy 50% off their first month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Orange & Blue for a limited time, meaning you can get Orange for $23 , Blue for $25.50 , or Orange & Blue for $33 .

of Sling Orange, Blue, or Orange & Blue for a limited time, meaning you can get Orange for , Blue for , or Orange & Blue for . Three months of pre-paid Sling (Orange & Blue) is as little as $114.99 , a lot cheaper compared to the competition.

, a lot cheaper compared to the competition. Their 10th birthday limited-time offer gives $10 off the first month, AMC+ for a year, and one month of MAX and Unlimited DVR.

off the first month, AMC+ for a year, and one month of MAX and Unlimited DVR. New customers get an AirTV Mini streaming device for FREE (worth $79.99) when they sign up for a two-month prepay Sling TV package.

Sling TV

Pros and cons of Sling TV

For an affordable monthly subscription, Sling TV is one of the best options on the market. From its flexibility to its extras and add-ons, this is what makes Sling TV worth your while:

Pros Cons Affordable monthly subscription Lack of some essential networks Customizable content Unlimited cloud storage fee Flexible membership Hidden add-on costs

Sling compared with other streaming services

With subscriptions on the market ranging from under $20 to nearly $160, a Sling TV subscription sits comfortably on the lower end price-wise and is mid-range for channels. Included DVR storage is capped at 50 hours, whereas some competitors offer 500+ or unlimited capabilities as standard.

Streaming service Monthly subscription Channels DVR storage Sling TV $45.99 - $65.99 35 - 54 50 - Unlimited hours cloud ($5 add-on) Youtube TV From $82.99 100+ Unlimited cloud Fubo $14.99 - $94.99 51 - 293+ Unlimited cloud DISH $91.99 - $121.99 190 - 290+ 500 - 2,000 hours (Hopper 3) Xfinity $20.00 - $90.00 10 - 185+ 150 - 300 hours cloud (X1 TV Box) DIRECTV $74.99 - $154.99 90 - 185+ Unlimited cloud

Is Sling TV worth it?

Sling

Sling TV's channel lineup may have fewer channels than live TV streaming services like Hulu+Live TV, DIRECTV, or fubo, but it offers the essentials at an affordable price with a flexible monthly subscription.

The numerous add-on packages also let you build a viewing experience around your own preferences, so you pay for what you watch. Due to the absence of many local channels and RSNs, we recommend investing in an OTA antenna if you opt for Sling. There are plenty of deals running for AirTVs with subscription and HD antennas.

Ultimately, Sling remains the best value pay TV subscription on the market, balancing cost with consistency, and variety with flexibility.

What devices can I watch Sling on?

Sling is compatible with most mobile and TV devices, including:

Air TV Mini Amazon Devices Android Devices Android TV Apple iPhone Apple TV Cox Facebook Portal Google Devices LG TV Roku Safari Samsung TV Sony Playstation 4/5 TiVo Stream VIDAA TV Vizio TV Windows Xbox One/X/S Xfinity devices

GOAL's Guide to streaming servies