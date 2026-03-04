Goal.com
Bethany-May Rowe and Mike Williams

Sling TV review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials, and more

An all-you-need-to-know guide to the app-based television service Sling TV

Sling Select$19.99/mo
Sling Blue$45.99/mo
Sling Orange$45.99/mo*
Sling Blue + Orange$60.99/mo*

*Note on Local Channels: If your zip code includes local affiliates (ABC, FOX, or NBC), a surcharge of $5.00 to $10.00 is added to the Blue and Orange & Blue plans, bringing the total to approximately $50.99 or $65.99.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is an app-based service for live television. It offers an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV at the best value for money.

With both base subscriptions under $51 per month and a flexible, rolling membership, Sling TV is any bargain hunter's dream. You can cancel anytime and change your subscription to fit your routine. Naturally, trim pricing means a few trimmed-down features, too, but if cost efficiency is the coefficient, Sling's one of the best ways to multiply your savings.

GOAL brings you an in-depth look into the streaming service Sling TV, including subscriptions, comparisons to competitors, and more below.

Sling TV 1Sling

Sling keeps it pretty simple with three color-coded packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or a combined subscription to Orange & Blue. Plans for Sling start at just under $46 per month with an Orange subscription, and go up to just under $66 per month with the combined Orange & Blue package.

Sling features

Sling TV channels screen.Sling TV

A little more trim than your premium services, Sling's lineup still includes plenty of essential channels. The Orange and Blue packages share several channels, and networks are exclusive to each subscription. The only package that has them all is Orange + Blue.

Shared channels

A&EAMCAXS TVBBC America
BETBloomberg TV+Cartoon NetworkCHARGE!
CNNComedy CentralCometFood Network
FuseGHTVHistory ChannelInvestigation Discovery
IFCLifetimeLocal NowMGM + Drive-In
Nick JrTBSTravel ChannelVICE
Sling ScapesSling Scapes 2TNT 

Package exclusive channels

Sling OrangeSling Blue
Disney ChannelABC*
ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPN3Bravo
ESPN 4KE!
FreeFormDiscovery Channel
MotorTrendFX
QVCFOX* / FS1 / FS1 4K / FOX News
 FOX Sports 1 4K
 NBC* / MSNBC
 NFL Network
 National Geographic
 SyFy
 TLC
 truTV
 USA
 HLN

*in selected markets

The channel divide isn't great for sports fans who want various sports coverage. If you want ESPN's portfolio of channels, you'll need to purchase Orange, while those wanting FOX, NBC, ABC and the NFL Network will need to go for Blue.

Between them, all of these channels provide terrific sports coverage, with the Summer and Winter Olympics, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, the Premier League and major tennis and golf tours all part of their roster of sports.

That divide ushers customers towards the combined Orange + Blue plan if they want the best live sports coverage without paying for add-ons. At just over $65 a month, it's still cheaper than pay TV pricing. However, if you're determined to keep your subscription to around $45 per month, you'll have to compromise on your coverage.

SLINGTV_WatchParty_iOSSling TV

What local channels can I get with Sling TV?

Local networks are exclusive to Blue or combined subscriptions. They are also limited, and whether or not you can access them is subject to their availability in your region.

There are three local networks available through Sling Blue in certain markets:

  • NBC
  • ABC
  • FOX

We strongly recommend picking up an OTA antenna to get the best out of your local channels rather than accessing them through Sling. The number of channels you can access with a one-time purchase can greatly improve the long-term cost-effectiveness of your home video arrangements, and Sling allows you to access your antenna-received channels through the Sling interface.

Sling Watch Party.Sling TV

What are Sling TV's DVR capabilities?

CapabilitiesSling OrangeSling BlueSling Orange & Blue
DVR storage✔️✔️

✔️

Cloud storage✔️✔️

✔️

DVR expirationNine monthsNine monthsNine months
Simultaneous streams recording✔️✔️

✔️

InstallationXXX
Mobile viewing✔️✔️

✔️

DVR storage is capped at 10 hours of cloud storage, lasting 30 days on Sling Freestream DVR. Standard storage capacity on Blue, Orange or both combined is 50 hours in the form of DVR Free. Unlimited DVR is also available for $5 per month.

There's no installation because it's cloud storage - so that's great news. Sling also operates an app to download in IOS and Android stores, allowing you to stream on the go with a valid login.

Simultaneous streams

The number of simultaneous streams you get with Sling is also package-dependent:

PackageSimultaneous streams
Sling OrangeOne
Sling BlueThree
Sling Orange & BlueFour

Sling TV extras

Sling's Crown Jewels are its add-ons. They allow you to build a very personalized viewing experience, where you pay for what you watch. The most notable downside to the extras is that the channels available in your extras depend on your base subscription, with some exclusive to Orange or Blue. Once again, the service nudges you towards an Orange & Blue subscription for the best coverage.

ExtrasMonthly pricingNo. of channels
Total TV Deal$27.0082
Sports Extra 4$15.0039
4 Extras Deal$13.0020
Entertainment Extra$6.0013
Kids Extra$6.0010
News Extra$6.0011
Lifestyle Extra$6.0011
Hollywood Extra$6.0010
Heartland Extra$6.0013

Sling TV Premiums

Sadly, premium channels like Paramount+ with SHOWTIME or STARZ aren't available in Sling's standard channel lineup. They have to be purchased as an add-on. Over 30 premium add-ons are available, so we'd recommend picking one or two favorites; otherwise, the cost will rack up quickly.

PremiumPrice (monthly)First month offer
MLB TV$29.99N/A
max$16.99N/A
STARZ$10.99$5
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME$10.00$5
CINEMAX$10N/A
AMC+$9.99$5
discovery+$9.99N/A
ViX Premium$8.99N/A
Hallmark$7.99N/A
FOX NATION$7.99N/A
SOMM TV$5.99N/A
MGM+$5N/A

Sling TV offers and deals

Sling consistently offers discounted prices and deals for new customers, which is a nice perk. Current deals include:

  • New Sling TV customers can enjoy 50% off their first month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Orange & Blue for a limited time, meaning you can get Orange for $23, Blue for $25.50, or Orange & Blue for $33.
  • Three months of pre-paid Sling (Orange & Blue) is as little as $114.99, a lot cheaper compared to the competition.
  • Their 10th birthday limited-time offer gives $10 off the first month, AMC+ for a year, and one month of MAX and Unlimited DVR.
  • New customers get an AirTV Mini streaming device for FREE (worth $79.99) when they sign up for a two-month prepay Sling TV package.
Sling TV BEDROOM shotSling TV

Pros and cons of Sling TV

For an affordable monthly subscription, Sling TV is one of the best options on the market. From its flexibility to its extras and add-ons, this is what makes Sling TV worth your while:

ProsCons
Affordable monthly subscriptionLack of some essential networks
Customizable contentUnlimited cloud storage fee
Flexible membershipHidden add-on costs

Sling compared with other streaming services

With subscriptions on the market ranging from under $20 to nearly $160, a Sling TV subscription sits comfortably on the lower end price-wise and is mid-range for channels. Included DVR storage is capped at 50 hours, whereas some competitors offer 500+ or unlimited capabilities as standard.

Streaming serviceMonthly subscriptionChannelsDVR storage
Sling TV$45.99 - $65.9935 - 5450 - Unlimited hours cloud ($5 add-on)
Youtube TVFrom $82.99100+Unlimited cloud
Fubo$14.99 - $94.9951 - 293+Unlimited cloud
DISH$91.99 - $121.99190 - 290+500 - 2,000 hours (Hopper 3)
Xfinity$20.00 - $90.0010 - 185+150 - 300 hours cloud (X1 TV Box)
DIRECTV$74.99 - $154.9990 - 185+Unlimited cloud

Is Sling TV worth it?

Sling TV 2Sling

Sling TV's channel lineup may have fewer channels than live TV streaming services like Hulu+Live TV, DIRECTV, or fubo, but it offers the essentials at an affordable price with a flexible monthly subscription.

The numerous add-on packages also let you build a viewing experience around your own preferences, so you pay for what you watch. Due to the absence of many local channels and RSNs, we recommend investing in an OTA antenna if you opt for Sling. There are plenty of deals running for AirTVs with subscription and HD antennas.

Ultimately, Sling remains the best value pay TV subscription on the market, balancing cost with consistency, and variety with flexibility.

What devices can I watch Sling on?

 Sling is compatible with most mobile and TV devices, including:

Air TV MiniAmazon DevicesAndroid DevicesAndroid TV
Apple iPhoneApple TVCoxFacebook Portal
Google DevicesLG TVRokuSafari
Samsung TVSony Playstation 4/5TiVo StreamVIDAA TV
Vizio TVWindowsXbox One/X/SXfinity devices

