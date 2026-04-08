sc Heerenveen ends trial period for former top prospect: ‘Not fit enough’

Pierre Dwomoh’s brief spell at sc Heerenveen has already come to an end. The 21-year-old Belgian had been training with the squad since Easter Monday, but has been told to leave. According to Sander de Vries of the Leeuwarder Courant, he is reportedly not fit enough.

Robin Veldman, Heerenveen’s manager, knows Dwomoh from their time in Belgium. The 40-year-old manager has previously served as assistant manager at RSC Anderlecht and was in charge of Club Brugge’s Under-19s.

Dwomoh came through the youth ranks at KRC Genk and, in the summer of 2021, at the age of seventeen, made the move to Royal Antwerp, who paid €2 million.

The midfielder failed to impress in his first season at Antwerp, playing fourteen matches for the club, after which several loan spells followed.

Dwomoh played for SC Braga, KV Oostende and RWDM, who compete in Belgium’s second tier. In the summer of 2024, the playmaker moved to the English capital and signed for Watford.

Over the past season and a half, Dwomoh has not been able to count on playing time in the Championship. He played just twelve matches in that period, two of which were in the current season.

In January 2026, Dwomoh’s contract with Watford was terminated and he found himself without a club, after which he ended up at Heerenveen. After just two days, the search for a new club has resumed.