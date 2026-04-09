"Save your record-breaking performance"... Bayern Munich crush Real Madrid's dreams before they even begin

Rumours of Real Madrid’s interest in Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise have generated significant buzz in footballing circles.

Olisse excelled as the Bavarians edged out Los Blancos 2–1 in Tuesday’s first-leg Champions League quarter-final clash at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayern Munich have no intention of selling Olise, not even for a world-record fee.

Romano added: “There is complete conviction within the German club that Oliase will be a long-term pillar of their project.”

German journalist Christian Falk previously reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez admires the 24-year-old and is prepared to launch a €160–165m bid, despite the player’s contract running until 2029.