Rossini makes painful admissions after City’s defeat

Chelsea manager Liam Rossineur has attributed his side’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday evening at Stamford Bridge to a combination of defensive errors and clinical finishing from the visitors.

The defeat leaves Chelsea on 48 points, sixth after 32 matches, while City have 64 points from 31 games, now six adrift of leaders Arsenal (70 points from 32 matches).

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Rousinier admitted, “We weren’t up to the required standard and we didn’t start the match well, especially in the second half. We had chances to clear the ball from the penalty area, but Manchester City dominated our half during the first five minutes, and then we conceded the goal.”

“This scenario has repeated itself over the past month in terms of how we deal with setbacks,” he added. “When you face strong teams, you have to stay composed in the minutes that follow… The second half was extremely difficult, and there was a clear lack of confidence. We need to improve because we’re going through a difficult period at the moment.”

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“We faced a team at the top of their game, but we are still expected to win,” he added. “Mistakes cost us the match, so we must handle these moments better to secure victories.”

He concluded by saying: "That doesn’t excuse our second-half performance, but if Mark Kokorela’s chance had gone in, it would have lifted our spirits. Nevertheless, we need to be more resilient in the face of setbacks. Even when we’re behind, we have to stay in the game, and that’s what disappoints me the most."