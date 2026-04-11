PSV’s likely line-up: Peter Bosz set to hand player Eredivisie debut

PSV, already crowned champions, visit Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday. Peter Bosz must make several changes to his starting XI. The 6:45 p.m. kick-off will be shown live on ESPN 2.

Bosz must cope without Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman, Armando Obispo, Sergiño Dest, Anass Salah-Eddine, Alassane Pléa and Ruben van Bommel, though the title is already secure.

Bosz will hand Nick Olij his first competitive minutes of the season against his former club. Kiliann Sildillia, Ryan Flamingo, Yarek Gasiorowski and Mauro Júnior make up the back line at Het Kasteel.

With Veerman and Schouten sidelined, Guus Til drops deeper into midfield, joined by Paul Wanner and Ismael Saibari, who each netted twice against FC Utrecht.

Esmir Bajraktarevic (right) and Couhaib Driouech (left) get their chance to impress on the wings, while Ricardo Pepi leads the attack.

PSV have already secured their 27th Eredivisie title and can coast to the finish line, while eighth-placed Sparta are battling for a spot in the European play-offs.

PSV’s likely line-up: Olij; Sildillia, Flamingo, Gasiorowski, Mauro Júnior; Wanner, Saibari, Til; Bajraktarevic, Pepi, Driouech.