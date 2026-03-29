Prandelli reveals: "Vlahovic? He was supposed to go to Pisa; when I arrived, he was a problem for everyone"

Cesare Prandelli, former Italy manager and former Fiorentina coach, revealed a sensational behind-the-scenes story at the Teatro Verdi in Florence during the Viva El Tour show, speaking about a striker who is currently on the club’s radar and whom he coached in the past – Dusan Vlahovic – in comments reported by SestaPortaNews:“Vlahovic, when I arrived, was a problem for everyone; it looked as though he was destined to go to Pisa. I asked the board for 15 days during the international break. After those days, I spoke to the board and confirmed that he was Fiorentina’s striker. They asked me several times if I was sure, and I told them I was absolutely certain.”

WHAT DID YOU DO TO GET THE BEST OUT OF HIM? - “I gave Dusan a brutal analysis; I explained how he should interpret the role – he mustn’t go out wide and he must never drop back – and then I promised him, ‘If you do these things in these three matches, I won’t take you off.’ After those three matches, I never took him off again. What was he doing wrong? He was battling with the defender, whereas it should have been the defender battling with him; once he understood that, he became a regular starter for Fiorentina.”

In the 2021/22 season, the Serbian striker really came into his own at Fiorentina, scoring a total of 20 goals across Serie A and the Coppa Italia and emerging as the Viola’s top scorer. In January, Juventus then spent a staggering €70 million to secure his services, and it will take some time yet to see what the future holds for him.