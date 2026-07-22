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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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On video: On his birthday, Haaland celebrates in raucous style with an Arab star

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The Vikings' star shone at the World Cup

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland picked the French town of Saint-Tropez to mark his 26th birthday, soaking up the summer sun surrounded by a group of friends.

The Norway international shared clips of the celebration across his social media accounts, and one familiar face stood out: Algerian star Riyad Mahrez.

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France's "RMC" network picked up on the moment, noting: "Haaland celebrated his birthday in Saint-Tropez, in the company of Mahrez in particular."

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Manchester City crest
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Haaland threw the party in luxurious surroundings on the beaches of the French Riviera. Plenty of football stars head there to unwind for part of their summer break before pre-season kicks in.

Mahrez lined up alongside Haaland at City during the 2022-2023 season before moving to Saudi side Al Ahli. He left that club this summer too and has yet to settle on his next destination.



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