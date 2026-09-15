Oasis' 2027 Tour is being hosted in football stadiums - all the ticket, stadium and date information you need to know

Don’t look back in anger if you missed out getting tickets to Oasis’ momentous Live '25 Tour last year, as you’ll get another chance to see the legendary Manchester musical maestros in action very soon. Keep reading to find out all the latest Oasis ticket and tour news.

Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs and Co. have announced the dates and venues for a massive Live ’27 tour, which is set to hit famous football and sporting stadiums all over the globe from May-September 2027.

Tickets are set once again set to fly off the shelves for this highly anticipated sequel to last year's record-breaking reunion tour. Over 2.2 million tickets were sold when Oasis last toured, which made it the biggest-selling tour of 2025.

What are the Oasis 2027 Tour Dates and Venues?

Liam Gallagher has officially shot down rumours that the band will headline Glastonbury 2027, telling fans on social media that it is "not happening". It’s another reason why there will be a massive surge to see their upcoming standalone headline concerts. The following 38 ‘Live ’27 Tour’ dates have been announced:

Dates Venue (location) Fri May 21, 2027 Celtic Park (Glasgow, Scotland) Sun May 23, 2027 Celtic Park (Glasgow, Scotland) Tue May 25, 2027 Celtic Park (Glasgow, Scotland) Fri May 28, 2027 Celtic Park (Glasgow, Scotland) Sat May 29, 2027 Celtic Park (Glasgow, Scotland) Fri Jun 4, 2027 Etihad Stadium (Manchester, England) Sun Jun 6, 2027 Etihad Stadium (Manchester, England) Tue Jun 8, 2027 Etihad Stadium (Manchester, England) Fri Jun 11, 2027 Etihad Stadium (Manchester, England) Sat Jun 12, 2027 Etihad Stadium (Manchester, England) Tue Jun 15, 2027 Etihad Stadium (Manchester, England) Fri Jun 18, 2027 Etihad Stadium (Manchester, England) Sat Jun 19, 2027 Etihad Stadium (Manchester, England) Tue Jun 22, 2027 Etihad Stadium (Manchester, England) Fri Jun 25, 2027 Etihad Stadium (Manchester, England) Sat Jun 26, 2027 Etihad Stadium (Manchester, England) Fri Jul 2, 2027 Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany) Sat Jul 3, 2027 Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany) Sat Jul 10, 2027 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Barcelona, Spain) Sun Jul 11, 2027 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Barcelona, Spain) Fri Jul 16, 2027 Johan Cruijff ArenA (Amsterdam, Netherlands) Sat Jul 17, 2027 Johan Cruijff ArenA (Amsterdam, Netherlands) Fri Jul 23, 2027 Stade de France (Paris, France) Sat Jul 24, 2027 Stade de France (Paris, France) Thu Jul 29, 2027 Stadio Olimpico (Rome, Italy) Fri Jul 30, 2027 Stadio Olimpico (Rome, Italy) Tue Aug 10, 2027 Gillette Stadium (Boston, USA) Fri Aug 13, 2027 Gillette Stadium (Boston, USA) Sat Aug 14, 2027 Gillette Stadium (Boston, USA) Fri Aug 20, 2027 Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, USA) Sat Aug 21, 2027 Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, USA) Tue Aug 24, 2027 Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, USA) Sat Sep 4, 2027 Slane Castle (Slane, Ireland) Sun Sep 5, 2027 Slane Castle (Slane, Ireland) Sat Sep 11, 2027 Knebworth House (Stevenage, England) Sun Sep 12, 2027 Knebworth House (Stevenage, England) Sat Sep 18, 2027 Knebworth House (Stevenage, England) Sun Sep 19, 2027 Knebworth House (Stevenage, England)

How to buy Oasis 2027 Tour tickets

To buy official Oasis Live '27 Tour tickets, you need to complete the ticket registration process, via the official Oasis band site. Registration is open until 4pm BST on Thursday, September 17. Oasis mailing list members are still required to register.

You need to register/enter your details for your chance to receive a unique code to access the onsale.

Registrants will be chosen at random to receive a unique code. Registration does not guarantee you will receive a code, or be able to buy tickets in the event that you do receive a code.

You will need a Ticketmaster account to buy tickets. You must use the email used for your Ticketmaster account to register for the process.

To reduce queuing, the onsale will take place at staggered times across three days: Friday, September 25, Saturday, September 26 and Sunday September 27, 2026. If you receive a unique code, your email will tell you which onsale you can access.

If you do miss out on the onsale of Oasis Live '27 Tour tickets, then you may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, which could give you the best opportunity of obtaining tickets. Prices may be higher on resale sites, but if you’re yearning to see the British music legends live, they could be the best option for securing those golden tickets.

How much are Oasis 2027 Tour tickets?

Based on standard face-value rates from recent Oasis tour dates, Live ’27 Tour tickets on Ticketmaster are set to range from £75-£200+ (including fees) and are expected to follow this structure:

Basic Seated Tickets : Starting around £75.

General Admission Standing : From around £135 to £150.

Premium & VIP Packages : Ranging up to £200 or higher for hospitality options.

During the last tour sale, extreme demand triggered 'in-demand' dynamic pricing on Ticketmaster, which caused standard tickets to shoot up to £350.

However, new rules will be in place for this upcoming tour. Ticketmaster will tell fans 24 hours in advance if a tiered or surging pricing system is going to be used. They will also give real-time updates about prices and when cheaper tickets sell out while you are waiting in the online queue.

Keep tabs on the official Oasis site and Ticketmaster, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Oasis

Oasis is one of the biggest and most influential British rock bands of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide and defining the "Britpop" music movement of the 1990s.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, the band is as famous for its unforgettable anthems as it is for the chaotic, lifelong sibling rivalry between its two core members, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Key moments of the Oasis era

1991–1996 : The band formed in Manchester. Released two of the fastest-selling, most iconic British albums ever and played to 250,000 people at Knebworth Park.

1995 : A legendary chart war with rival band Blur. Both released singles on the exact same day.

2009 : The band abruptly split up after a violent backstage fistfight between Liam and Noel in Paris.

2024-Present : The brothers buried the hatchet, announcing a massive return to the stage for 2025 and expanded stadium tours for 2027.

The Biggest Hits

Wonderwall - Oasis's most famous song. It is a global pop-rock anthem that has been streamed billions of times and defined 90s music.

Don't Look Back in Anger - Sung by Noel Gallagher, this track became a massive crowd-singalong anthem and a symbol of unity and resilience.

Champagne Supernova - A 7-minute long psychedelic rock song that serves as the epic closing track to their second album, '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'.

Live Forever - Their breakthrough song from the first album, 'Definitely Maybe'. It is a hopeful, energetic anthem that Noel wrote to counter the sad, dark 'grunge' music coming from America at the time.

Supersonic - The band’s very first single. It introduced the world to Liam's unique voice and the band's cool, confident attitude.

Major Musical Records and Achievements

Fastest-Selling Album in UK History (at the time): When 'Be Here Now' was released in 1997, it sold a staggering 696,000 copies in just three days. It held the first-week sales record in the UK for 18 years.

Massive Best-Sellers: The album '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' has sold over 22 million copies worldwide. It remains the fifth best-selling album in UK chart history.

Seven Consecutive Number Ones: All seven of their studio records reached the #1 spot on the official UK charts.

The Historic Knebworth Concerts: In August 1996, Oasis played to 250,000 people over two nights at Knebworth Park. Over 2.5 million people applied for tickets, which was over 4% of the entire British population at the time — a record-breaking demand for a live concert.